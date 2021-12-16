Marijuana, otherwise known as cannabis or weed, has a number of medical benefits including curing chronic pain, depression, and anxiety, Supreme Court’s Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi has observed.

Weed is Beneficial for Health Says Pakistan’s Top Court Judge

The observation came during the hearing of a case filed by citizens sentenced to jail in different drugs-related incidents. A seven-member bench of the apex court led by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan is hearing the case.

During the hearing, Justice Mazahar said that marijuana is a less harmful drug in comparison to heroin. Some countries have legalized marijuana due to its proven medical benefits while many

countries have decriminalized its possession. However, the possession of both marijuana and heroin results in the same punishment in Pakistan.

At this, the lawyer of the plaintiffs Khawaja Haris said that a senate committee is drafting a law to enact varying punishments on the possession of different drugs under the national cannabis policy.

Justice Mazahar welcomed the development and directed Khawaja Haris to present a progress report regarding the finalization of the draft of the bill at the next hearing of the case.

Besides, the bench ordered Khawaja Haris to present written decisions of all the sentences handed to people on the possession of different drugs in the country.