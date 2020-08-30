Amir Khan, has spent £10million refurbishing the venue, which has been empty since 2015, into the destination for all your wedding needs – including a rooftop shisha bar (because why not?).

Wedding Venue Cost Me Double As I Trust Others to Manage Money, Says Boxer Amir

As well as all the shops you could need to arrange every details of your big day, Amir’s wedding mall – the first of its kind in the UK – will also have restaurants, parking for 200 cars and three wedding halls if you want to hold your reception there too. The shopping centre will give the area an economic boost, as it’s expected to create around 200 jobs for residents of the local area.

The boxer and his wife Faryal Makhdoom posed at the top of the site and posed a question about its future.

Boxing champ Amir Khan says the development delays at his £10m Bolton wedding venue were caused by “unprofessional management’.

Me and @faryalmakhdoom on the rooftop lounge balcony of our wedding hall in bolton. We planning what we should build on the back. We have 4 acres of land. Send me your ideas?….



I know it’s taken a little longer than it should have to finish, due to unprofessional management, it was out of my hands then. But now I’m fully involved I’ve given it to a new team, 7 months to

finish all the interior and being furnished so we can all use this amazing building.AK x FMK x Bolton

Boxer further corrected the media outlets who wrote the cost of his building as 5 millions, he wrote wanted to correct them on their headline of £5M. Bolton wedding venue has cost me double + that (as you can see the second pic) due to mismanagement of my team. It’s unfortunate us athletes risk our lives and leave our trust in others to manage money.



Boxer Amir Khan Shared the picture of estimated cost which includes cost and capital expenditure £10,649,480,.65 as of 5 April 2017.

Amir had initially started the project six years ago when he submitted a planning application

‘This 60.000 sq ft building has Restaurants + cafes, retail units, wedding halls and roof top Shisha lounge and the UK’s First Wedding Mall. Over 200 jobs for locals. Suggestions on names for this building?’ It doesn’t sound like it will be long until we finally get a look at the inside of the mall and find out which shops will be coming on board, too.

Amir has previously suggested turning the multi-storey facility into a “one-stop wedding shopping mall” with space for ceremonies to take place as well as retail units devoted to selling wedding products.

Now, he has taken to Facebook and posted a picture with his wife Faryal Makhdoom asking for ideas on the future of the land around the building.





