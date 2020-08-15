Wedding Receptions of Up To 30 Guests Allowed in England from 15 August

Weddings were banned from 23 March, following the stay at home restrictions in United Kingdom.They are now allowed around the UK, but with different rules.

Up to 30 people will be allowed to attend a sit-down reception in England from Saturday.

Small outdoor wedding ceremonies are allowed in Northern Ireland. The number of people allowed to attend is based on a social distancing risk assessment made by the venue, as it is in Wales, where indoor receptions are still not allowed.

In Scotland, indoor wedding ceremonies of up to 20 people can be held, and receptions are subject to the rules about gatherings.

Boris Johnson announced that, from Saturday, newlyweds will be able to mark the occasion with friends and family at a small reception following the ceremony.

But this must only be in a location

that adheres to guidelines, and should not take place in people’s homes or gardens, according to Government guidance.

British couples who feared their wedding receptions would remain cancelled have also shared their relief at the government’s decision to allow the celebrations from today.

Large wedding receptions have not yet been allowed, with the government “strongly advising” that any celebrations which typically follow or accompany marriages do not take place.

Instead, it suggested that small gatherings could take place if following social distancing guidelines, such as in groups of up to two households indoors, or up to six people from different households outdoors.

This maximum number includes all those at the ceremony, including the couple, witnesses, officiants and guests. It also includes any staff who are not employed by the venue, which may include photographers, wedding planners or caterers.