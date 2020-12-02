Wealthy UK Man, 45, Allegedly Killed Second Wife ‘With Chilli Powder On Body’

A wealthy businessman allegedly incapacitated his wife with chilli powder, choked her to death and then staged a ‘fake burglary’ to cover up her murder, a court heard today.

Gurpreet Singh, 45, is alleged to have killed his second wife, Sarbjit Kaur, on February 16, 2018 with the assistance of an ‘unknown female accomplice’.

Sarbjit Kaur, 38, who was killed in Wolverhampton on February 16, 2018 inside her home in Wolverhampton with chilli powder on her face and body, which prosecutors claim was used to incapacitate her.

Jurors heard how Singh told police he found his wife dead in her workroom after returning home that afternoon with his children.

Upon arriving home, the father-of-two called officers to claim his

home had been ‘ransacked’, said David Mason QC, prosecuting.

‘When emergency services arrived, they discovered the body of Sarbjit on the floor, dressed in the same clothes she wears around the house,’ said Mr Mason.

Singh was initially treated as a witness but later became a suspect when he lied to police about being alone with Ms Kaur after dropping off his children, the court heard.

Ms Kaur was a seamstress and ran a successful business, the court heard.

‘After Mr Singh got home from the school run, he already had a plan to kill his wife,’ said Mr Mason.

He said Singh could have ‘recruited a mistress or colleague’ to help out.

‘Perhaps we will never know [their identity],’ he said.

‘Gurpreet and an unknown assistant killed Sarbjit before he went to work. There is no evidence anybody else was involved.’

The trial continues.