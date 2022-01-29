Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that China has developed its economy lifted people out of poverty and demanded to be developed just like China.

We want to adopt same development like China: PM

Giving an exclusive interview to Chinese media, PM Imran Khan said that the international community should cooperate in saving Afghanistan from the humanitarian crisis, international community should help Afghanistan.

He said that China has developed its economy and lifted people out of poverty, every sector in China has developed, we

want to adopt the same model, cities are growing in Pakistan and people are moving towards cities, he said.

The prime minister said that while working to tackle climate change, the international community should cooperate in rescuing Afghanistan from the humanitarian crisis.

It is to be noted that the prime minister will visit China at the beginning of next month. Imran Khan will meet the Chinese leaders to take stock of all aspects of bilateral relations apart from attending the inaugural meeting of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.