Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the wrong candidate selection was a major cause for our defeat.

We have paid price for our mistakes in KP local body elections: PM

The prime minister wrote on his Twitter account that in the KPK local body elections, we had fielded the wrong candidates, due to which we had to face defeat. He said that we have paid the price for the mistakes we made in the first phase.

“PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections & paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause. From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI’s LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger,”

he wrote.

The prime minister further said that after yesterday’s defeat. “I will see for myself in the second phase and all the strategies for local body elections across Pakistan, after which, insha’Allah, the PTI will emerge stronger,” he added.

The ECP spokesperson clarified in a statement that the reports of holding LG polls’ results in different parts are baseless. The spokesperson added that the ECP officials are currently working on compiling the election results.

It added that the provincial election commissioner will hold a briefing session on December 22.

The commission will also decide on suggestions forwarded to organise re-election in different areas. The spokesperson said that the final decision on re-election will be taken by the ECP higher authorities.

Unofficial, unconfirmed results:

The counting of votes in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for local government elections is underway.