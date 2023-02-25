We live in a country where we ‘welcome back’ the Gary Glitters of this world and bar Shamima Begum.

We Are Barring Shamima Begum Because of Her Heritage, Nothing Else

While we would like dress that up and argue these are two completely different cases it is a fact we have live with.

This week, Shamima Begum failed in her legal bid to challenge the decision to deprive her of her British citizenship.

Her citizenship was revoked shortly after she was found, nine months’ pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

Ms Begum, now 23, had brought a challenge against the Home Office over this decision at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC), a specialist tribunal which hears challenges to decisions to remove someone’s British citizenship on national security grounds.

Following a five-day hearing in November, the tribunal dismissed her challenge on Wednesday.

Shamima Begum left her home country to join a violent cult – ISIS – as a teenager. At the time she was under 15 and had been quite clearly groomed to leave the country.

It also transpired she was smuggled into Syria by an intelligence agent for Canada. Not only did our own intelligence teams know about it (but we will claim we didn’t) but she was part of a larger web of trafficking whose sole purpose was to target young people with the lure of religious ‘enlightenment’.

The same cannot be said for all those middle-aged men who frequent foreign lands to carry out abuse of children.

I pointed out the case of Gary Glitter for this very reason. Was he not charged and imprisoned in Vietnam over

15 years ago?

Why did we then allow him to return to the UK? Why since then have we not decided to bar every middle-aged man who commits such horrible crimes in other countries.

Do we decide that taking away citizenship only applies to someone who we deem to be ‘different’.

Clearly, the judgements on Shamima Begum have nothing to do with the level of crime committed but more to do with appeasing those who want to ban someone who is not white British.

It is this undercurrent of prejudice that is dictating the life of a victim of grooming. Do we set aside similar levels of hatred for others who commit serious crimes on foreign soils but do they have to be of a particular shade or religion?

Talking about Shamima Begum has nothing to do with appeasing terrorist sympathisers. That is normally the accusation set aside for anyone who has attempted to call out this decision to strip a young woman of her citizenship.

This decision has nothing to do with the danger she may pose to others in this country. The government is warning others who may wish to go and join a dangerous cult in the future.

Most notably those who join religious cults and nations to which we are not strategically aligned. It would be a surprise that we would have the citizen stripped of someone who was out killing civilians for a nation who was our strategic partner.

Or more notably why not bar all citizens who have been convicted of committing serious crimes on foreign soil? But that I sense our disdain is reserved for the public hate figure that is Shamima Begum.