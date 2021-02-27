Saqib Rehman and his brother Wasiq attacked their victim in the early hours of September 17, 2017, while he and his partner were waiting for a taxi on Morley Street, Bradford Crown Court heard on Friday afternoon.

Wasiq Rehman and Saqib Rehman Jailed for Street Violence in Bradford

Saqib Rehman, 32, of Fairbank Road, Girlington, Bradford, joined in the assault that was started by his brother, prosecutor John Batchelor told the court.

Saqib Rehman was originally charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm but his plea to the lesser offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was accepted by the prosecution.

The victim was subjected to an unprovoked and homophobic assault after attending a takeaway following a night out in Bradford.

One of his friends was singing Disney songs that seemed to have caused “umbridge and upset.”

While the couple were waiting for a

taxi, the brothers pulled up in a Mercedes.

Wasiq Rehman then punched the victim and Saqib Rehman joined in the attack while the man was on the ground.

Wasiq delivered the final punch that knocked him unconscious, Mr Batchelor said.

The man, who attended court for the hearing, sustained fractures to his nose and eye socket.

Both pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Morley Street but it was conceded that Wasiq Rehman began the attack.

Wasiq Rehman was poorly in Pakistan when his brother was jailed. They had travelled there to attend their father’s funeral and his absence was agreed by the court.

Wasiq Rehman, 30, was locked up for a total of 18 months for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and a later offence of dangerous driving.