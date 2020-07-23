Wasim Hussain was arrested when officers stopped a vehicle was stopped in Church Road, Basildon, on 27 April.

Wasim Hussain Conceal His Drugs from officers, Dispose of them in Custody Is jailed

As officers began to speak to the driver, they noticed Hussain’s hands moving in his pockets and suspected he was trying to conceal something.

Officers carried out a search and found nearly £350 in cash in one of his socks as well as a mobile phone and a loose SIM card.

He was detained for a further search at a police station, during which officers further suspected he had concealed items in his person and he was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

While still in custody the following day officers found evidence he had tried to dispose of the concealed items while in his cell, and found suspected crack cocaine and heroin scattered around the room.

Officers also found messages on his phone which indicated he was involved in the sale of drugs.

He was later charged and at Basildon Crown Court last month admitted possession with intent to supply

class A drugs.

He was jailed for four and-a-half years at the same court on Wednesday 15 July.

The 21-year-old, of Roman Road, Bethnal Green, was also given a five-year criminal behaviour order, which bans him from:

•carrying more than one mobile phone with one SIM card inserted at any one time

•carrying any mobile phones not registered in his name or address

•having any keys on his person for a vehicle that is not registered and insured in his name

•associating with a number of specific people.

He must also provide his mobile phone IMEI number and SIM card serial number to police on request.

Investigating officer PC Dan Onley, from the Op Raptor South team, said: “Drugs cause serious harm to our communities, bring violence to our streets, and lead to vulnerable people being exploited.

“Wassim Hussain is a drug dealer who tried to conceal his crimes by inserting class A drugs inside his person.

“Selling drugs is not glamorous, it’s dangerous and unpleasant.

“It also means you’ll have us looking for you and bringing you to justice.”

Find out more about the work we are doing to tackle serious violent crime and associated drugs and knife crime under Operation Sceptre at