A DRINK and drug-fuelled man who shouted “burn bitch” after setting fire to a woman’s flat has been jailed for a total of nine-and-a-half years.

Waseem Nawaz Who Set Fire to Woman’s Flat is Jailed for 9 Years in Keighley

Waseem Nawaz blocked the exit with a blazing wheeled bin and taunted his vulnerable victim, smiling and making abusive gestures as she breathed in thick smoke, Bradford Crown Court heard.

Nawaz, 34, of Granville Street, Keighley, pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life at the housing association property in Mornington Street, Keighley, in the early hours of December 1, 2019.

He was jailed for eight-and-a-half years with 12 months to run consecutively for an assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the centre of Keighley on July 30, 2017.

Prosecutor Camille Morland said the arson victim lost everything in the blaze. Her dog, which was blinded and suffered burned paws, had since died.

The woman, who had a number of serious health problems, was a friend of Nawaz and had allowed him to stay at her flat for a couple of days.

But by December 1, he was drinking to excess and taking drugs and she told him to leave. He was intoxicated and argumentative and 45 minutes after he had gone she heard a loud bang and the fire alarm went off.

Nawaz had pushed a wheeled bin against the flat door and set it alight.

The blaze spread to the front door and the guttering, sending thick smoke

into the building.

The woman, who was at home with her carer, had difficulty breathing that was made worse by her illnesses.

When she opened a window, she saw Nawaz in the street taunting her. He shouted “burn bitch,” smiled and made abusive gestures.

Firefighters put out the blaze that had spread to the unoccupied flat below, making both uninhabitable.

Nawaz was arrested from the attic at his home shortly afterwards. He made no comment to the police and denied the offence, only pleading guilty part-way through his trial.

The woman was already on medication for anxiety. She had lost her dog and was living on a friend’s sofa, Miss Morland said.

Her neighbour also had to move out and he had lost almost all his possessions. The exact cost of the damage was not known but it was estimated at £15,000.

Nawaz had 23 previous convictions for 39 offences, including supplying Class A drugs, assault, battery, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.

His barrister, Giles Bridge, conceded that Nawaz was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time but he was now on a drug-free wing at Leeds Prison.

His psychiatrist had found no evidence that he had a fascination with fire and this was his first offence of serious violence.

Judge Andrew Hatton said the arson was a revenge attack while Nawaz was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

His victim had since lost her faithful dog after it was left badly injured by the blaze. She would never get over the shock and terror of that night.