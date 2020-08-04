Waqar Alam, 29, of Clarence Road, Normanton, struck his ex-partner’s new boyfriend to the head with a hammer as the victim tried to stop him using it to smash up his car.

Waqar Alam, 29, Jailed, Attacked Ex Partner’s New Boyfriend With Hammer in Derby

Derby Crown Court heard that he struck the man to the head with the weapon as the victim tried to stop him using it to smash up his car.

Mark Knowles, prosecuting, said the offences took place on February 7 and 8, 2020.

Alam and the woman had been in a relationship but that ended towards the end of 2019 and she was with a new partner.

The woman was at her home in Browning Street with a friend when an associate of Alam entered the room.

Mr Knowles explained: “She heard something upstairs and found him (the defendant) searching through drawers and picking up a jewellery bag.

“She tried to prevent him leaving but he left the address and straight away she went to his parent’s property where he lives but he was not there.”

The hammer attack took place at around 3 am on February 8.

The victim and her partner had been asleep when they were woken by noises outside. They looked outside the bedroom window and saw Alam armed with a hammer.

Mr Knowles said: “He started

to smash both cars with it, smashing all of the windows on both the Audi and Mini which belonged to them.

“They went outside and as the new partner tried to stop him he was struck on the head.

“The defendant then swung the hammer towards the woman which thankfully missed her and she ran into the house.”

In a victim impact statement made the woman, she said:

“I do not feel safe in my home and I feared for my life when he was swinging the hammer.”

Alam pleaded guilty to affray, criminal damage and theft. It was heard that he has 21 previous offences.

In mitigation, Steve Cobley said his client had a supportive family.

He said: “Metaphorically if nothing else, he hangs his head in shame.

“He acknowledges he caused a great deal of upset and apologises to them both through me.”

Judge Jonathan Bennett told him: “This was a targeted attack and considerable fear and distress was caused.

“It was the early hours of the morning, she was asleep in bed and was disturbed by noises.

“They saw you and you were armed with a weapon.

“You then hit him with a hammer as he tried to stop you smashing up their cars.”

Alam was jailed for 22 months. In addition, he was also handed a two-year restraining order, banning him from contacting his ex-partner, going within 500 metres of her address and not going to her workplace.