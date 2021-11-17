Walsall Councillor Waheed Rasab’s Home Ransacked, Gold, Jewellery and Cash Stolen

Burglars made off with thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and cash in a raid on a Walsall councillor’s home while he was at a meeting.

Waheed Rasab feared offenders were still inside when he got back to his house in Brookhouse Road to find the front door had been smashed in and the property ransacked.

A number of Indian gold pieces were swiped including four bangles, three rings, four earrings and a necklace – most of which was given to his wife Musarat Rasab on their wedding day in 1987.

They also made off with £800 cash saved for their young grandson, four bottles of perfume given to Mrs Rasab as birthday gifts and two jackets.

He said the incident was made worse after police failed to attend on the evening it occurred despite him telling them he believed the raiders were still inside.

But he added he was touched by the response of the community, lead by the large Park Hall Neighbourhood Watch group, who rushed to support them.

Councillor Rasab said his wife has been ill and living in fear as a result of the incident.

West Midlands Police said they are investigating the burglary, which took place on November 9, and added officers were originally deployed to go to investigate but were diverted to another incident once it was confirmed the offenders had gone.

Two other attempted burglaries happened on the same night but police said they are not treating them as connected at this stage.

Councillor Rasab said: “At first I thought they were still in the house. I parked up and came running in shouting for my wife thinking she was still in but she wasn’t.

“I ran back out as I feared if they were still inside, they might have a gun or a knife. I was afraid. I shouted

and alerted the neighbourhood.

“I wasn’t out and about enjoying myself, I was fulfilling my council duty. People say, ‘what do councillors do?’ We give our family time, our business time, our free time and we go to the council house.

“If there had been no meeting, I would have been with my wife at home and we’d have been sitting in my front room and there would be no burglary taking place. They would have seen my car and us.

“I was doing my public duty as a councillor and what I got was broken into. My wife lost her jewellery and money saved for her grandchild. It is heartbreaking.”

Councillor Rasab said he has been contacted by residents over the number of burglaries and car thefts which happen in the area. Last year, his daughter’s car was broken into.

He said: “People don’t feel safe in their own homes. We need more police and a quicker response.

“It is worrying that people don’t go out of their homes as they have this fear their property is going to be broken into.

“Sadly, I rang the police and they didn’t turn up until the next day. What we need is more policing and a quicker response. And when these burglars are caught, we need tougher sentences.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “Officers were asked to attend the incident straight away, but were diverted to another emergency after we were told that the burglars were no longer at the scene.

“We visited the person who was burgled the next day. An investigation is ongoing.

“As the nights get darker we typically see a spike in burglaries. Our investigation team are looking at a number of break-ins in the Walsall area, but we’re not treating them as linked at the moment.