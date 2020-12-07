Earlier it was mentioned how this Pir Mehboob Akhtar commonly know as Pir Pandariman hailing form Islamgarh Town of Mirpur fooled British-Pakistanis and made millions of pounds from them by using his Walkie Talkie sets.

Right after the news the team at Darbar associated with Walkie Talkie Pir came in contact.

It has been brought to our attention that a post about our premises is circulating social media in regards to a spiritual leader that was based here previously.

Walkie Talkie Pir Has “No Association” With Stoke Darbar Says In-Charge

Can we kindly request this to be removed from your website as this is no longer the case and association with our organization should be removed in it’s entirety.

We are in the meantime contacting our legal team to discuss this matter as it keeps appearing on your pages.

Upon asking If Darbar has no links with its Founder, “Walkie Talkie Pir” ? Here is the reply.

We are not obliged to discuss this matter further or provide any further clarifications which are based on a certain individuals opinions, as advised in our last email this was a request from our organisation.

Mehboob Akhtar looted people for being spiritual teacher and on name of Islam.

£100 was charged for one meeting with Mehboob Akhtar and £150 in Emergency Meeting. He also established an institute in Stoke-on-Trent.

His supporters believed that Pir Pandariman has control over a Unseen powers “Jin”. But truth behind was a “Walkie Talkie Set”.

He used a

Walkie Talkie Set to make his followers fool and strengthen their faith in him.

Whenever his “mureeds” came to see “Pir” after appointment, they would wait in a waiting room on ground floor.

Disciples of Pir would asked the visitor (mureed) about purpose of visit and his problem and then send him on Upper Floor in room of Pir Pandariman.

While on upper floor Pir would listen to conversation of visitors and his disciple on Ground floor with Walkie Talkie Set. So this way Pir would knew a little about visitor’s problem.

When visitor on his turn would go upstairs to Pir Pandariman before he explains his problem, Pir would talk about his problem which actually he heard on Walkie Talkie.

So this way he won the trust of followers and followers gains more faith in spiritual and hidden powers of Pir. (Pir Saab Baray Poonchay Hoay Ney) a common phrase used for top ranking Pirs in Pakistan especially in Mirpur and Kotli Areas.

Pir who made millions of pounds was convicted of 11 charges including five of conspiracy to commit fraud and cheating Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) out of £271,000.

Supportersof Pir Pandariman said that he was a great spiritual man who had helped raise several million pounds in donations to help poor people. They said that he had not committed any tax evasion and it was shown to the court that he had been given gifts — a legal practise — by his followers. They said that it’s a routine for spiritual leaders to get money from followers in the forms of cash and this can be explained only in cultural context of Asian and Muslim cultural practices.