The 22-year-old took to her Instagram Stories and shared a series of quotes, with one that read: “’I’ve learned three lessons this year, to leave people where they at, accept situations for what they are and not every action needs a reaction.”

Waliyha Malik Learned 3 Lessons by Family Drama Between Zayn and Yolanda

Another post read: “Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can’t get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are.”

“What goes around comes around. That’s how it works,” the post continued.

She went on to throw support behind her brother by reposting his statement, where he denied allegations that he ‘struck’ Gigi’s mother, Yolanda.

In another post about family, Waliyha tagged Zayn and told him: “You are so loved by us all.”

This comes just hours after reports circulated that Gigi and Zayn had

split following the alleged dispute between the singer and Gigi’s mum.

A rep for Gigi told E! that the stars are focused on co-parenting their one-year-old daughter, Khai.

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” said the model’s rep.

Gigi has been keeping a low profile in November, posting on social media only twice to promote different business ventures, in the wake of her family’s drama with Malik — and their split.

The One Direction singer reportedly got into a physical altercation with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, in September. The incident made headlines the following month when a report surfaced that Malik had “struck” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, at his home in Pennsylvania.

Malik released a statement via Twitter in October, hinting that Yolanda had “leaked” the story to the press amid his efforts to “create a safe and private space” for his daughter to grow up in.