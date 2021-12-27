Wajiha Swati’s Burial Will Be In America, Ex Killed Her For Money, US Embassy

A team comprising investigation officers from US Embassy has paid a visit to the office of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi in connection with the Wajiha Swati murder case, citing sources.

US investigation experts have also visited the CPO Rawalpindi office along with the US Embassy officials. A senior police officer gave a briefing to the US Embassy team and progress on the probe into the Wajiha Swati murder case.

The US team stressed further expediting and improving the investigation into the American citizen murder case. They also demanded to penalise the accused after completing the probe at the earliest, sources added.

During their meeting with CPO Rawalpindi Sajid Kiani, they discussed the matters related to shifting Swati’s body to the United States (US). Swati family had demanded to send the body to the US for its burial.

The US officials sought assistance from the CPO in the compilation of her legal documents including the death certificate and first information report (FIR). Sources said that the process could take 48 hours to five days before the departure of Swati’s body to the US.

After receiving a briefing from the CPO Rawalpindi office, the US team departed for Regional Police Officer (RPO) to meet the officials.

A Pakistani-origin US

woman who has been missing for more than two months has been killed, the husband has confessed before the police in a major breakthrough in the case on Saturday.

According to police, Wajiha Swati’s husband confessed before police during interrogation that he had killed her. A police team has been sent to Hangu for recovering the remains of the deceased woman after the husband identified the place of her burial.

“The suspect murdered her for her bank balance and properties,” they said adding that a newly formed investigation team has made the breakthrough in the case.

The suspect is in police custody after a court granted his physical remand recently.

Wajiha Swati was allegedly abducted on October 16 and a case was registered at the Morgah police station on a complaint of her eldest son. The FIR nominated Rizwan Habib as the main accused.

47 years old Wajiha Swati was mum of 3 children and married 29 years older Rizwan Habib after her marriage broke.

A police officer said that Wajiha Swati went missing on October 16 and her cell phone number was going off since then.

The reports quoting the family of the woman claimed that Habib and Wajiha have divorced, however, the former claimed otherwise.