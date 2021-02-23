A knife-wielding man has been jailed for more than six years for an aggravated burglary at a property in Halifax.

Waheed Khan, Robbed Mobile, Laptop, Cash Bankcard in a Burglary in Halifax

Waheed Khan, 49 of Queen’s Road, was arrested on November 18 after a report that a man had entered a property in the Pellon area armed with a knife.

The victim was threatened and pushed to the floor.

A mobile phone, laptop, cash and bankcard was stolen.

Khan was arrested following the incident and detectives quickly identified the offence as very similar to one he had committed years earlier.

At Bradford Crown Court Khan was sentenced to six years and six months for the aggravated burglary.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson of Calderdale CID after the hearing said: “Khan is a dangerous man who has had a profound detrimental impact on vulnerable people in the last few years across Calderdale. He would have undoubtedly gone on to offend further, potentially with dire consequences.

“These actions provided the most positive of outcomes for a victim who initially didn’t believe we would ever bring anyone to justice. We were also able to recover the victims property.

“I welcome this lengthy sentence as it ensures that the public are protected from this individual for some time.”