A cargo plane of British airline Virgin Atlantic has landed in Lahore, carrying staff and equipment ahead of beginning direct flights to Pakistan from December 13.

Virgin Atlantic Lands in Lahore To Start Direct Flights from Pakistan to UK

A cargo flight of Virgin Atlantic landed at the Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport today to transport staff and equipment to commence flight operation for Pakistan.

Virgin Atlantic had announced to commence its flight operation for Pakistan from December 13 which will further facilitate passengers travelling from the United Kingdom (UK) to Pakistan.

Virgin Atlantic is all set to begin flight operation for Pakistan

as the British airline will use modern Airbus A-332 aircraft to continue a weekly eight-flight operation to Lahore and Islamabad.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had earlier released a flight schedule of the airline which stated the first flight will fly from London on December 13 and it will land on December 14 morning at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The airline had reportedly sought permission to operate flights from Manchester and London. However, Pakistan’s aviation authority did not permit the airline to operate flights in Pakistan from Manchester.

Other than Virgin Atlantic, British Airways had also announced to operate direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow.