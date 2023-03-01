Virgin Atlantic Airline Stops Its Flights Operation to Pakistan

Virgin Atlantic announced that it will be suspending services between London Heathrow and Lahore and Islamabad.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: “As we continue to ramp up our flying program in 2023, we’ve taken the opportunity to review our entire network and decided to make a few changes”.

The spokesperson added, “Following this review, it is with regret that we’ve taken the difficult decision to suspend our services between London Heathrow and Pakistan. Since commencing operations in December 2020, we have been proud to offer choice for customers traveling between London and Manchester in the UK, and Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan. During that time, we have also provided important cargo capacity, as well as delivering vital medical supplies”.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused. We would like to wholeheartedly thank everyone in Pakistan; our customers, teams, partners and the authorities for their support over the past two years”.

Virgin Atlantic

will continue to operate services between London and Lahore until 1st May and between London and Islamabad until 9th July.

The airline said it will communicate to any customers due to fly after these dates – who will be affected by the cancellations – to provide options, which include rebooking, where applicable, or a full refund.

Virgin Atlantic launched flights from London Heathrow to Islamabad and Lahore and Manchester to Islamabad in the height of the pandemic in December 2020

The routes were launched when many destinations, including the US, were closed for travel. Its Pakistan routes were targeted to capture the visiting friends and relatives (VFR) market which was one of the first sectors to recover.

As Virgin Atlantic ramps up its flying program for 2023, the airline is reviewing its network and ensuring resources are utilized in the most optimal way to achieve operational resilience.

The final Pakistan flight dates are:

LHR-LHE VS364 departs 30th April 2023 at 21:55

LHE-LHR VS365 departs 1st May 2023 at 12:25

LHR-ISB VS378 departs 8th July 2023 at 21:55

ISB-LHR VS379 departs 9th July 2023 at 12:40