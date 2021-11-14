Footage from the CCTV cameras at the residence of Zahir Jaffer has been released showing how Noor Mukadam unsuccessfully tried to escape before being brutally murdered.

Video of Helpless Noor Mukadam Trying to Escape Her Lover Zahir Jaffer’s House

The harrowing CCTV footage shows the timing of the two entering Zahir Jaffer’s residence and her desperate attempt to flee the house before she was brutally murdered in cold blood.

The video shows Noor Mukadam entering Jaffer’s home at 10:19 pm on July 18. Later on July 19 at 02:39 pm, the two left the house along with some baggage, but returned minutes later at 2:51 pm after keeping them in a taxi.

On July 20 at 2:41 am, a barefoot Noor Mukadam could be seen jumping out of a window and running away. The video shows a guard posted at the gate did not allow her

to leave the place. The video also showed the girl pleading to let her go but Zahir Jaffer drags her back inside.

The same day, Noor made another desperate attempt to flee the suspect’s home at 7:11 pm. She could be seen in the video jumping out of the window with Zahir Jaffer also chasing her. The second attempt was also foiled after the watchman posted at the house refused to let her go. The black dog can also be seen in the video.

On November 09, the prosecution has submitted the transcript of CCTV footage to the Islamabad court in the Noor Mukadam murder case. Jaffer is the prime suspect in Noor’s murder case.

The gruesome murder took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area. The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp weapon and severed her head.