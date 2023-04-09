Victim of Fake Grooming Gang Claimed UK Govt is ‘Vilifying’ British Pakistani Men

A MAN falsely accused of leading a grooming gang has claimed the government is ‘vilifying’ British Pakistani men in its efforts to tackle child exploitation.

The Government announced extra support to tackle grooming gangs nationally, claiming victims were being ignored because of political correctness.

Under the plans, more data on the make-up of grooming gangs, including ethnicity, would help ensure suspects ‘cannot hide behind cultural sensitivities as a way to evade justice’, the Government said.

But Mohammed Ramzan, who was falsely accused by Eleanor Williams of leading a grooming gang, said he thought the announcement would stigmatise the British Pakistani community.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, singled out British Pakistani men over concerns about grooming gangs as she accused authorities of turning a ‘blind eye’ to signs of abuse over fears of being labelled ‘racist’ or ‘bigoted’.

He said: “After the ordeal I’ve been through I found that disrespectful and offensive

“It’s making us feel like second-class citizens.

“There’s already enough of a divide.

“It makes you feel worried for the

future of your children. It’s scary times.

“Nobody’s saying there isn’t an issue but alienating the whole ethnic group isn’t going to solve it.”

Mrs Braverman said ‘vulnerable white girls living in troubled circumstances have been abused, drugged, and exploited’ by gangs, which she claimed were ‘overwhelmingly’ made up of British-Pakistani males.

She insisted ‘it’s not racist to tell the truth’ about grooming gangs.

She said: “It’s important not to demonise a whole community and the vast majority of British Pakistanis are law-abiding and straightforward people, but it is also clear to say that in these towns … there have been cultural trends in the practices that we’ve seen and authorities and professionals have turned a blind eye out of fear of being called racist.”

Downing Street defended her remarks but stressed a lack of evidence linking child exploitation and ethnicity.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman told reporters: “What she said was that some of these gangs were largely made up of British Pakistani men.

“I believe that is factually accurate.”

Mr Ramzan was arrested in 2019 after Williams, 22, claimed he trafficked her and other girls.

She was jailed for perverting the course of justice in March.