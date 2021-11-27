Amid rumours of Bollywood actor celebrity Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage, a cousin of the former has denied the development.

Vicky Kaushal’s Cousin Says, His Marriage With Katrina Is Just Temporary Rumour

According to a foreign news agency, Dr Upasana Vohra claimed that the reports about their marriage are just rumours and will make it official themselves.

“If such a thing happens, they will announce it,” she was quoted saying in the report. “In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else.

“They are just temporary rumours.”

Vohra added that she had talked to Kaushal about it and he denied the rumours

as well.

“I don’t want to comment on this issue anymore, but the marriage is not taking place at the moment,” she said.

Media agencies had reported that Katrina Kaif will do a court marriage with Vicky Kaushal in Mumbai before their official ceremony.

They are one of the most followed couples in the Bollywood industry. Their news often becomes a trending discussion on social media platforms.

Katrina Kaif was a star-crossed lover with prolific actor Salman and they were publicly in love with each other.

However, the two broke up after which she started dating Ranbir Kapoor.

The couple called it quits in 2016 after a whirlwind of rumours surrounding the two but nothing was confirmed by both parties.