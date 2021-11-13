The legendary celebrity was a TV, film, and theater actor. Born in Lahore, he also worked as Radio Jockey from 1978 to 1988. Last year, the veteran actor requested fans on social media for prayers as he had undergo stomach surgery.

Veteran actor Sohail Asghar dies in Lahore

The death of actor has been confirmed by his family, Sohail Asghar’s wife said that Sohail Asghar had been ill for the last one and a half years.

Asghar underwent gastric surgery one and a half years ago due to which fell severely ill, she added.

His funeral prayers will be held on Sunday in Bahria Town, Karachi, wife said, private news

channels reported.

Taking to Facebook, Sohail Asghar wrote: “Fans, friends and family, Allah Almighty is with me always. I strongly believe in miracles. I believe in the power of love and prayers,” the Khuda Ki Basti star wrote on Facebook. “Today I need your prayers as I have to undergo a stomach surgery tomorrow. Pray for my successful surgery and speedy recovery.”

He was introduced in the TV drama Raat. He appeared in his first movie named ‘Murad’ in 2003. He got an award for Outstanding Performance at The 1st Indus Drama Awards for this film. He got the best actor award for the year 2002 at the 12th PTV Awards shows organized to mark 40 years of Pakistan Television.