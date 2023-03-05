Veteran actor Qavi Khan passes away in Canada aged 80 Years

Veteran film and television actor Qavi Khan has passed away in Canada. He was 80 years old, private TV channels reported on Sunday.

The recipient of Pride of Performance award, the senior actor was based in Canada these days.

He died after a brief illness. He was said to be suffering from cancer.

Qavi Khan was one of the first actors of Pakistan Television Corporation.

The legendary actor had reportedly spoken to senior actor Sohail Ahmed on phone today (Sunday).

He was also a recipient of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Nigar Awards.

Born in Peshawar on November 13, 1947, Qavi Khan has appeared in more than 200 films and TV plays.

Qavi started his career at a young age at Radio Pakistan Peshawar. From there, he rose to stardom in television and came to Pakistan. Launching his career in PTV and Lollywood films in 1964, he was one of the few actors who witnessed the decline of the film industry up close.

He married in 1968 and had four children—all of whom, instead of following in his footsteps, decided to settle abroad. He travelled the world but found himself bound to

his country.

He acted in countless dramas, including Andhera Ujala, Fishar, Lahore Gate, Mutthi Bhar Mitti, Betiyan, Cinderella, and Dure Shahwar. He also carved out a special place for himself in Pakistani films, with movies like Muhabbat Zindagi Hai, Chand Suraj, Sarfrosh, Kalay Chor, Zameen Aasman, and Pari.

Ultimately, after a long acting career in television, theatre, and films, he landed in the director’s chair. He became obsessed with the idea of making films. But it was a business beyond his creative talent. He was too simple a man for the devious ways of distributors and exhibitors. He lost a great deal of money in this enterprise.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Fizza Ali Meerza and Nabeel Qureshi’s Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad which also starred superstars Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa. On the small screen, his last project was Urwa Hocane and Ali Rehman Khan’s Meri Shehzadi. Khan essayed Hocane’s grandfather on the show. However, he then left the project due to his failing health.

For his invaluable contributions to the industry, Khan was honored with numerous awards and accolades, including the presidential award, Pride of Performance, for his outstanding performance, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, the LSA lifetime achievement award, and three Nigar awards. Khan gave the industry his identity, place, and precious memories.