Veteran Actor Ali Ejaz Abandoned by Sons and Wife When Suffered from Paralysis at the Last Years

Renowned film, TV and stage actor Ali Ejaz was a Pakistani film and television actor known for his film roles in FBI Operation Pakistan (1971), Sona Chandi (1983), and Chor Machaye Shor (1996).

Ali Ejaz was born in 1941 in Qila Gujjar Singh, Lahore. Known for his versatility in acting, Ali Ejaz started his showbiz career with theatre in the 1960s.

Pakistan Television was his second home where he acted in a number of plays and trained a generation of artistes. His TV plays Khawaja and Sons, Sona Aur Chandi and Lakhon Mein Teen (with Qavi Khan and Athar Shah Khan Jedi) became household names.

The actor suffered paralysis 12-13 years ago but during this time his two sons and wife abandoned him. He started living in a store room of house for this period.

He recovered from the decease after a decade but with no work in hands and no money in hands, he was ignored even by his industry friends.

One of his friend Qamar Jameel, when he came to knew about the situation of actor Ejaz, he visited Ejaz and helped him. Ejaz later used to went to Jameel’s office where he would spent his all day and then came back in night with some biscuits and a milk pack for his breakfast.

This was his routine for rest of his life until he died in Lahore due to cardiac arrest at the age of 77.

Actor who left behind two sons, whom he educated them from abroad never take care him

during his old age. His one son has Master in Information Technology from Australia.

Ejaz says God gifted him two sons Yasir and Babar but no daughter, and during a program with Asma Abbas, he said, ‘I wish I had a daughter who would have taken care of me.’

During the show he told how he was ignored by his wife and his both sons, even the domestic workers at home were not allowed to help him.

The actor, told he used to buy brand new Corolla Car every year when he was working in industry but after he suffered paralysis he used to travel in auto rickshaws.

Ali Ejaz spent the last years of his life in professional wilderness and was ignored by the industry and television but he had left indliable marks on the film and drama history of the country.

Ali Ejaz launched philanthropic work under the umbrella of his charity Ali Ejaz Foundation in 2015. One of his notable projects was homes for old people in Kala Khatai, near Lahore.

He has left behind a widow and two sons. His funeral will be lifted from his residence 41 D New Muslim Town. The timings of the funeral prayers will be announced later by the family.