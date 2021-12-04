Pakistani actress Veena Malik’s mother has been accused of smashing a bottle on the head of her daughter’s ex-husband, who arrived in court for his children’s custody.

Veena Malik’s Mum Smashes Bottle On Head of Her Daughter’s Ex Husband

A local court in Rawalpindi heard a petition filed by Veena Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak, seeking custody of the children. The sources said that while he was talking to the media outside the court, Veena’s mother who was standing nearby attacked him with a bottle.

Veena Malik also supported her mother and kept badmouthing her ex-husband. Police and guards, who were present at that moment took him away. In the case of children, Asad Khattak’s lawyer complained about not

being allowed to meet the children and said that the children were to be met today, the court had fined them for not bringing them to the last hearing.

Veena Malik’s lawyer replied that there was no written order from the court to reunite the children. We want the children to meet their father but their children are unwell, the lawyer said by adding that the kids are in Karachi, if Asad Khattak really has to meet the children, then he should visit them there.

Duty Judge Civil Judge Ghulam Akbar, who was hearing the case in the end directed the children to be reunited with their father and said that if the children were not reunited today, written orders would be issued against Malik.