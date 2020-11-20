Asad Khattak – the former husband of the controversial model and actress Veena Malik – on Friday said his children were smuggled to Pakistan on bogus passports despite the fact that they were on ECL (exit control list) in Dubai.

Veena Malik Used Bogus Passports to Smuggle Children to Pakistan: Ex Husband

Talking to 24@9, the morning show aired by 24NewsHD TV channel on weekdays, he said the children had American passports but Veena managed to transport them to Pakistan with the help of the embassy staff.

How she was able to shift the children to Pakistan when he has their American passports, Khattak questioned.

He revealed that a court handed over the children to him and they

were still in Dubai according to official record because they had been placed on ECL.

According to Khattak, Veena is threatening the girl who interviewed him recently and not responding to the points he has raised. She, however, has sent a legal notice recently, demanding Rs0.5 million per month for children’s care.

He said he had given their custody to Veena in 2018 but she left the country after leaving them alone. Later, he added, he managed to get them back through a court in Dubai as they were in a poor condition.

Khattak asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the issue, saying that Veena had also threatened his family.