Veena Malik faces backlash over her confused explanation on religion

Pakistani actress Veena Malik has been facing backlash over her recent remarks on the explanation of religion.

Lately, the actress was asked about religious beliefs where she said, “In Pakistan, culture has overpowered the religion, people judge you from your dressing instead of your inner connection with the creator.

According to malik, she’s the person who keeps her religious matter private and always remains quiet about it but people do judge. Soon after her remarks became viral on social media, people started criticizing her and said that she is giving excuses so that she can roam around in modern clothing.

One of the users commented that media people use religion for their ease and comfort. However, broadly social media users did not buy Veena’s explanations regarding religion.

Earlier a local court in Rawalpindi heard a petition filed by Veena Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak, seeking custody of the children. The sources said that while he was talking to the media

outside the court, Veena’s mother who was standing nearby attacked him with a bottle.

Veena Malik also supported her mother and kept badmouthing her ex-husband. Police and guards, who were present at that moment took him away. In the case of children, Asad Khattak’s lawyer complained about not being allowed to meet the children and said that the children were to be met today, the court had fined them for not bringing them to the last hearing.

Veena Malik’s lawyer replied that there was no written order from the court to reunite the children. We want the children to meet their father but their children are unwell, the lawyer said by adding that the kids are in Karachi, if Asad Khattak really has to meet the children, then he should visit them there.

Duty Judge Civil Judge Ghulam Akbar, who was hearing the case in the end directed the children to be reunited with their father and said that if the children were not reunited today, written orders would be issued against Malik.