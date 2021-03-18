Pakistani actress Uzma Khan has once again returned to social media after a scandal of leaked video involving Malik Riaz’s relatives.

Uzma Who Romped With Amna’s Husband Is Back with ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star’

While sharing a Birthday picture she captioned, Twinkle, twinkle, little star, How I wonder what you are! Up above the world so high, Like a diamond in the sky. #happybirthdaytome thank you all for all the love and support given to me

The Uzma Khan case has been the most controversial case yet. The incident took place last year in May when a video of Uzma Khan getting beaten up for allegedly having an affair with Usman Malik, who is married to a relative of Malik Riaz went viral on social media.

Uzma Khan was filmed being beaten up, harassed, and threatened by Usman’s wife, Amna Usman, and Malik Riaz’s daughter. She later filed an FIR against the women. However, when Malik Riaz filed an Rs. 5 billion defamation lawsuit against the actress, she later withdrew her case

as part of a settlement, the details of which are unknown.

Uzma Khan was much worried about her career and fame following her video scandal, she filed the case against Amna Usman and daughters of Malik Raiz, Pashmeena Malik and Amber Malik. She said “I Don’t Need Money, I Need Justice, I Want My Respect Back, I Was Violated.”

Later reports emerged on Monday that both parties have settled the matter out of court.

The controversy was later alleged by pubic on social media that strong voices were used as a pawn and the whole affair seemed to have have been initiated just for making quick money from Tycoon.

The Ye Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actress then deleted all her social media accounts after severe backlash from the public. Her social media pages such as Instagram and Twitter handles no longer existed until now that is.

The actress has once again since last month, she had also posted two new photos on her official Instagram account with no caption. However, the filmstar has turned off the comments on her latest posts.