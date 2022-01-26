Actress Uzma Khan who has said her career was ruined after the viral videos in which she was accused of having affair with a married man, Usman Malik.

Uzma Khan Bragged She Want Respect Not Money, Took 20 Crores from Malik Family

Uzma Khan held a press conference and while answering to a question that whether she received any offer from Malik Riaz’s family, she said that she belonged to to a very respectable family. “I Don’t Need Money, I Need Justice, I Want My Respect Back, I Was Violated”, Actress Uzma Khan

“If I would have to make a deal then why would I come here in front of the media and answer all these questions,” said Uzma Khan, adding that she only demand justice from the government of Pakistan.

Uzma Khan said that, I am embarrassed and ashamed after the women interrogated me about sleeping with Usman Malik, “I am a Pakistani Showbiz woman and many of people know me and

respect me, but after these video I’m ashamed in the whole world.”

A former member of Uzma’s legal team claimed that the two sides had reportedly reached a settlement which led to the withdrawal of charges.

It has been reported that Uzma Khan had reconciled with Malik Riaz daughters for Rs 20 crore.

Social media users are not happy with Uzma Khan’s decision saying that she has turned down justice for money. They say that there is no such thing as justice in this country, and no one can dare to apprehend the corrupt elite class on their bad deeds.

The starlet had disappeared from the limelight after the case with women.

Now Uzma Khan has posted two new photos on her official Instagram account with no caption. However, the filmstar has turned off the comments on her latest posts.

Uzma Khan started her acting career with the 2011 film The Dusk. Since then she’s been mostly seen in war films such as Waar (2013), and Yalghaar (2017), with the exception of being part of the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani franchise.