Hasan Razzaq was being driven around in Birmingham by Uzaifa Ahmed during the early hours of 3 April.

Uzaifa Ahmed Jailed For Killing His Friend Hasan Razzaq in A Crash in Birmingham

Ahmed was driving over twice the speed limit, on the wrong side of the road and overtook a car on Garrison Lane before losing control, mounting the pavement and crashing into a tree.

He left the scene prior to police arriving and left his seriously injured friend, Hasan alone.

Hasan, aged 25, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. He died on 18 April.

Video found on Hasan’s phone from moments before the collision showed him holding a vodka bottle as the car was being driven erratically by Ahmed.

He was subsequently interviewed and charged with causing death by dangerous driving and dangerous driving relating to an incident earlier that day.

He was also disqualified for driving without a licence or insurance after being convicted and given a suspended sentence in October 2020.

Ahmed, aged 27, from Daniels Road, Birmingham pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday (28 January) to death by dangerous driving, dangerous driving,

driving while disqualified, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident, driving with no insurance and breach of suspended sentence.

He accepted through his counsel that he had been drinking.

He’s been jailed for eight years, eleven months and will be banned from driving for nine years and five months.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from our serious collision investigation unit said: “Hasan’s death is simply tragic. A young man has sadly lost his life.

“Ahmed’s actions were irresponsible and dangerous. Leaving his friend was cowardly and unforgiveable. My thoughts remain with Hasan’s family at this very sad time.

“We believe Ahmed fled the scene as he was likely over the drink drive limit and this sad case highlights the dangers of being reckless at the wheel.”

“Ahmed has clearly shown no regard for anyone else. He was already a disqualified driver, driving a powerful car without insurance and in a manner that any other road user would clearly see as being dangerous.

“His actions have led to the death of a young man and not only that but he removed himself from the scene to avoid taking responsibility for his actions.”