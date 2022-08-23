A mosque worker who was ‘trying to show kindness’ was left terrified after a homeless man harassed him and turned up at his home, before threatening him in a takeaway with a knife.

Usman Rasul jailed For Harassing Mosque Worker, Threaten Him With Knife

The family of Hassan Mota were also afraid to leave their family home after Usman Rasul began bombarding Mr Mota with phone calls, turning up at his home and following him around.

Rasul, 30, turned to alcohol and cocaine and got involved with ‘the wrong people’ when his relationship broke down and he lost access to his children.

Prosecuting, Rachel Faux told Preston Crown Court how Rasul had turned up homeless at the Khanqah Mosque in November 2021 pleading for help, with Mr Mota taking him to the Premier Inn in Blackburn.

Three months later, on February 6, Rasul then turned up at Mr Mota’s home wanting a lift to Bolton, which was refused, however it left Mr Mota confused as he had never given Rasul his address.

In the days after this, Rasul would text and call Mr Mota continuously.

In a single day, he made 100 calls, using ‘threatening’ and ‘racist’ language, which left Mr Mota and his family terrified.

He also turned up at the mosque while Mr Mota was working there, asking him for £5,000.

In a message sent after this, Rasul said: “Where you? You died? I’m at your drive b*****d Indian. I’m gone belt you all, I’m going to rag your family.”

Later that day, while driving towards the police station, Mr Mota took a wrong turn down a one-way street and when he turned around, Rasul was in a taxi opposite him, demanding he answer his phone.

On February 16, Rasul turned up again at Mr Mota’s home, opening the letterbox and demanding he ‘hurry up’.

Three days later, Mr Mota and his brother Suhail went to a takeaway in Blackburn.

Rasul was inside, and in trying to get

him out of the door, pushed Mr Mota against the wall and asked him if he was going to send the money, before brandishing an ‘army knife’ with a 10 or 12 inch blade.

He eventually put the knife away but tried grabbing Mr Mota to pull him outside.

Realising that something was happening, the takeaway staff helped Mr Mota to safety through the back door.

Then, on February 21, Rasul sent further messages, saying he would ‘see him at the mosque’ – at this point, still terrified, Mr Mota felt no other option than to call the police.

Anthony Stephenson, defending, said that Rasul, of De Lacy House, Blackburn, is ‘remorseful’ about his ‘deplorable behaviour’ and that had he not turned to alcohol and cocaine following the breakup of his relationship, he would not have committed these crimes.

Mr Stephenson told the court: “He ran with the pack and his behaviour spiralled downwards at a particularly quick rate.

“Even his blood family wouldn’t have anything to do with him at that time.

“He found himself ousted from those he cared for most.

“He is remorseful and ashamed of the way that he behaved.”

Mr Stephenson said that Rasul has ‘changed his ways’ since being in prison and was back in contact with his family.

Mr Stephenson added: “The man in the dock today is a very different man than the one who came into these offences.”

Jailing him for 18 months, Judge Darren Preston said that Rasul had an ‘appalling criminal record’ and had no option but to keep him behind bars for the ‘seriously threatening’ behaviour.

Judge Preston said: “Hassan Mota was approached by you for help because you were in a difficult position.

“All he did was help you and show you kindness, but you became demanding, causing him to be concerned about your behaviour.

“He was terrified of the harm you might do to him and his family.

“This was seriously threatening behaviour.”

Rasul previously pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment and threatening with a bladed article.