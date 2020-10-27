Usman Raja is a British-Pakistani cage-fighting coach. He is also the managing director of a British-Muslim interventions consultancy called The Unity Initiative.

Usman Raja and Wife Khadijah Raja Paid By British Newspaper for False Reports

Usman has succeeded in deradicalising dozens of extremists. He also works to promote pluralism in the UK along with his Hindu convert wife Angela Misra (aka Khadijah Raja)

The couple co-founded a small organisation called The Unity Initiative (TUI) nine years ago, working with people who have been arrested or served prison sentences.

Usman Raja, the son of a Pakistani immigrant, says he is proud to be both British and Muslim and is using his talents in the sport as well as his spiritual beliefs to win over the hearts and minds of the former radicals.

He has worked with 10 convicted terrorists, has been lauded by the Home Office for his success.

His wife Angela Misra (aka Khadijah Raja) a Hindu convert/revert has been trying to free the women’s minds from ISIS’s ideology.

The couple claim their

strategy works in ‘98 per cent of cases’.

More than a dozen women have so far gone through a controversial secret counselling programme run by Angela Misra.

‘He’s the most successful guy out there doing this sort of work,’ an official for the Government agency told CNN.

‘He has that ability to inspire; that personality X-factor.’

On 8 September 2019 DM reported allegations that Angela Misra and Usman Tahir Raja bullied and harassed staff at their company, Unity Initiative, and were discriminatory in paying preferential rates to those who followed the same cleric as them.

Company The Unity Initiative became subject to a Home Office probe

– Dr Angela Misra, 34, and husband Usman Raja, 42, received more than £2.5m

– Whistleblowers say the reality was the business was poorly run and in chaos

– Home Secretary, Priti Patel, had raised concern over ‘bad contracts’ with firms

It was also alleged that Mr Raja leaked classified information and was sanctioned by the Home Office, DM now accept that the allegations were untrue.

DM have apologise and have paid damages to Ms Misra and Mr Raja.