British Pakistani cage-fighter Usman Tahir Raja and his wife Doctor Angela Misra, who are both counter-terrorism and extremism experts, had sued the Associated Newspapers Limited at the London High Court over the article published on September 8, 2019 titled “GP and ex-cagefighter husband accused of bullying and harassing firm’s low paid staff”.

Usman Raja and Khadijah Raja Declined To Renewal Contract With Home Office

The article alleged Dr Misra and Mr Raja bullied and harassed some of their staff; that the couple acted in a prejudiced manner by giving higher rates of pay to employees who were devotees of the same cleric as Dr Misra and Mr Raja followed; and that Mr Raja was banned from performing his job giving one-to-one mentoring to extremists including that the Home Office had withdrawn future contacts from the Unity Initiative (TUI).

GP Angela Misra, a convert to Islam and a registered National Health Service (NHS) doctor, co-founded TUI with her husband, Usman Raja, in 2009 and has worked at

the grassroots level, tackling issues such as physical/emotional/domestic abuse, honor violence, violent extremism, and hate crimes. She has advised the U.K. Department of Education on issues relating to Islamic education.

In 2016, they were offered a contract by the UK government after an EU-wide procurement exercise to offer mentoring services to convicted terrorists — those who hold an extremist interpretation of Islam.

As a matter of fact, the TUI was offered the renewal of its contract by the Home Office in 2019 at higher rates than before but TUI declined the offer. The couple was not dropped by the Home Office. Raja was also never banned from conducting any work.

Raja and his wife Dr Misra said: “We are very pleased to be vindicated by this result proving that the Daily Mail Article published in September 2019 on The Unity Initiative and us was false and libelous. We have spent our lives working for the eradication of hate and uniting people across all divisions whether they be based on faith, race or viewpoint.”