Usman Mirza Arrest For Assaulting, Stripping, Young Couple in Islamabad

Islamabad Police arrested a man named Usman Mirza after a video of him assaulting a young couple went viral on social media.

Mirza’s accomplice Farhan was also arrested. Search for the third accused in underway and the arrested will be produced before the court today.

A video of Mirza assaulting and getting violent against a young couple sparked outrage across Pakistani Twitter, with #ArrestUsmanMirza appearing on the top trends.

According to the details, it can be seen in the viral videos that the accused not only tortured the girl, however, he also forced her to take off the clothes. In the horrific video, Usman Mirza can be seen violently thrashing and harassing the young couple in a room full of other men.

According to some reliable sources, Baaghi TV has learnt that the couple was dating at an apartment located in Sector E-11 of Islamabad which was owned by Usman Mirza. Usman Mirza’s friend gave the keys of the apartment to this couple, meanwhile, Usman along with

some other men (who claimed to be armed) barged into the apartment and started harassing the couple.

It is so clear from his own posts on social media that this person is in the real estate business, while, some authentic sources from the federal capital claim that he owns an automobile rental company called Auto Land, based in Islamabad. However, we are still uncertain about the actual facts regarding his business. Past videos and his social media posts show him carrying guns around him, one of which bears his own name.

Within a few hours of the video going viral, the Islamabad police took Mirza into custody and registered an FIR in the case.

In the horrifying video, Mirza can be seen violently hitting the couple in a room full of other men. Old videos showing the accused weapons have also come to light.

Mirza is reportedly a property dealer.

PTI MNA Maleeka Bokhari also tweeted regarding the case, saying that, “I have received numerous messages of women feeling unsafe and angry. The State is here to protect you & will not spare such barbarians.”