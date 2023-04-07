Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan who starred in the drama serial ‘Habs’ were good friends untill Shah condemned Feroze Khan’s act of domestic violence against his wife.

Ushna Shah ends feud with Feroze Khan

Khan got into a massive controversy as his divorce and children’s custody case became a public spectacle. He was involved in the allegations of alleged domestic abuse which turned many celebrities turned against him including Ushan Shah who kept silent.

People, however, started calling out Ushna as she had criticized Mohsin Abbas Haider on similar allegations before but

did not speak up about Feroze Khan. Ushna and Mohsin had worked on five projects and Ushna had still voiced her opinion against him.

After a huge controversy became for Feroze Khan, Ushna Shah also condemned his alleged behaviour and has since kept quiet on the matter. However, now looks like both stars have buried the hatchet and have settled their differences.

Ushna posted about the meetup and said she does not want to ‘bully’ anyone. She also equated Feroze’s situation with Aamir Liaquat’s and said that what was done to Aamir should not be done to Feroze Khan.