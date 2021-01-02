A young man was killed on Friday in Islamabad after the anti-terror squad allegedly opened fire on a vehicle.

Usama Nadeem, 22, Shot Dead by Islamabad Police, After He didn’t Stop His Car

Police said the 21-year-old, Usama Nadeem, was shot on Srinagar Highway reportedly after ignoring police warning to pull over. A Islamabad Police spokesperson said the anti-terror squad was responding to a tip-off about a robbery attempt in Shams Colony.

When they reached the locality, they spotted a “suspicious” vehicle with tinted windows and asked it to stop. When the driver failed to comply, the police chased down the vehicle and fired shots aimed at the tires.

“Unfortunately, two bullets hit the driver,” the spokesperson added.

The young man’s body was then taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy. According to PIMS spokesperson Waqas Khawaja, the report revealed that six bullets were found in Usama’s body and he was shot in the chest, back and head. Khawaja added that the shots were fired from in front.

Following the incident, five CTF personnel including a sub-inspector were arrested and shifted to Ramna police station of the federal

capital over allegedly opening fire on a vehicle.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amir Zulfiqar took notice of the incident and directed the CTS superintendent of police (SP) to investigate the incident.

On the other hand, the victim’s father claimed that 16 to 17 bullet marks are present on the car’s body but not a single bullet was shot on the tyres.

“My son was shot multiple times. They [anti-terror squad] openly committed terrorism by aiming at the windscreen instead of the tires.”

The father demanded that the personnel involved be charged with terrorism.

He said that his son had informed him about a past occasion when he had had a heated exchange with some police personnel who according to Usama had “threatened him of dire consequences”.

The night of the incident, the police allegedly followed his car and then shot him, he said.

He also requested Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to take notice of the incident and provide him justice.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken note of the incident and formed a probe committee which will be headed by the deputy inspector general, according to a statement by Islamabad Police.