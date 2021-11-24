US firm says receiving threats over analysis of Nisar’s alleged audio clip

Garret Discovery, a US firm that examined an alleged tape of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, has claimed it received a threatening call over its work to authenticate the audiotape.

“Today we received a call saying our lives are in danger and the same person said he is going to file in court against us for our work authenticating a file for Fact Focus. 1000+ calls and chat requests on our site. Threatening our team to obtain a different result is unethical,” it said via Twitter on Wednesday.

However, the firm made no mention of where the call was made from.

In the audio clip, a voice, purportedly of the former chief justice, can be heard saying: “Let me be a little blunt about it. Unfortunately, here it is the institutions that dictate judgements. In

this case, we will have to punish Mian sahab (Nawaz Sharif). [I] have been told ‘we have to bring Khan sahab (Imran Khan) [into power].'”

According to Fact Focus, the outlet that first published a story along with an audio clip attributed to former CJP, the audio clip was examined by Garrett Discovery.

“Garret Discovery has a team of leading experts who have a long experience of analysing and presenting evidence and testifying before courts in the US. The firm’s analysis report certifies the integrity of the audio file and states that ‘this audio has not been edited in any way,'” according to the Fact Focus report.

Later, Garret Discovery had also confirmed that it certainly collaborated with the website.

“We did perform work for FactFocus. As part of our standard agreement, we have a confidentiality clause that prohibits us from speaking about the scope of work or work we performed,” a representative from Garret Discovery said.