US Citizen Wajiha Swati, 47, Mum of 3, Killed By Husband Rizwan Bangash, 29, For Her Property in Pakistan

47 years old Wajiha Farooq Swati, a US citizen of Pakistan origin, had been missing since she arrived in Rawalpindi in mid-October to settle issues with her ex-husband, Rizwan Habib Bangash.

A 29-year-old man has confessed to killing his former wife, an American national of Pakistani origin, and burying her body in Lakki Marwat. It emerged that she had been demanding back her property, which she had transferred in the name of Rizwan before their divorce.

Swati who is mum of 3 children, her minor children who are in UK were waiting for their mum to come back from Pakistan and take them back to USA.

Victim was supposed to travel back to USA on 22 October from Islamabad via Britain, but record shows she did not board and was still in Pakistan.

Deceased body was brought to Rawalpindi for further investigation, police said Sunday.

Sharing motive for the murder, the CPO said it emerged that she had been demanding back her property worth millions of rupees, which she had

transferred in the name of Rizwan before their divorce. The police chief told the media that the police had recovered the body from the house in Lakki Marwat on the basis of information provided by the killer himself.

Kiyani said Bangash managed to convince Swati to return to Pakistan. Police believe he picked her at the airport, abducted her and killed her with the help of his father and another man, both of whom were also arrested.

The body had been buried in a room of the house, owned by Sultan, son of Saeed. He said the house owner was the servant of the suspected killer. He said the police had to dig the concrete floor to disinter the body.

The police also arrested the father and servant of the suspect on charges of aiding and abetting the murder. The CPO said police investigators visited several cities to collect evidence and grill suspects during the course of investigation. “Police used latest technology and human intelligence to solve the high-profile murder case,” he said.

Police said a complaint was initially filed about Swati’s disappearance and during the subsequent investigation US Embassy officials contacted police to assist in finding her. It was not immediately clear where Swati resided.