US Barred It Citizens In Pakistan, From Traveling in Pakistani airlines

The US Embassy in Islamabad has issued a fresh ‘Travel Alert’ for its citizens in the country asking them to monitor local media for updates before travelling on Pakistani air carriers and get registered themselves in a travel safety programme.

The notification, issued on Tuesday, referred to the downgrading of Pakistan to Category 2 rating by the US Federal Aviation Administration on July 15. It said that the Pakistani airlines do not comply with certain International Civil Aviation Organisation safety standards.

“According to the FAA’s International Aviation Safety Assessment programme, air carriers from countries with Category 2 ratings are not allowed to initiate new service to the United States, are restricted to current levels of existing service to the United States, and are not permitted to carry the code of US carriers on any flights,” read the statement.

advisory asked the citizens to “Monitor local media for updates on travel to, from, and within Pakistan on Pakistani air carriers” and “enroll in Safe Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive travel and security updates”.

It further stated that US citizens residing or traveling in Pakistan are advised that US Embassy and Mission personnel are precluded from traveling on any Pakistani airline without prior authorization.

In June, Pakistan had grounded almost a third of its pilots after discovering they may have falsified their qualifications.



Meanwhile, the Aviation Division has stepped up the inquiry against the pilots and the CAA officials involved in the dubious license case. So far, 63 PIA employees, including 28 pilots have been terminated for their connection with the scandal.

Yet in another latest development, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday revealed the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management sacked as much as 760 of its staffers including 17 pilots for holding dubious or fake degrees.