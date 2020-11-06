Joe Biden is leading in Nevada and Arizona and threatening to erase President Trump’s advantage in Pennsylvania. The Trump team is pressing legal challenges in several states.

US 2020 Elections Results, Biden Ahead of Trump as Count Continues

Donald Trump has made a series of starting and baseless claims about voter fraud and a rigged election, falsely asserting that he would have won the election already had it not been for a conspiracy involving “illegal” votes.

Senate Republicans have largely been cautious of endorsing – and some have even rebuked – Trump over his baseless claims of a rigged election.

But on Thursday night, Republican senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz appeared on Fox to support a number of the president’s evidence-free claims about voter fraud.

Asked by the host, Sean Hannity, if the Pennsylvania state legislature should nullify the

delegates that voters select, Graham said, “Everything should be on the table.”

Joe Biden overtook President Trump in the count in Pennsylvania just before 9 a.m. as the state’s Democratic-leaning counties reported additional tallies. The count is ongoing. Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes would put Biden over the 270 threshold needed, even with a handful of other states still too close to call.

Biden also took a small lead in Georgia early Friday, though vote counting there is also not yet complete. Georgia’s secretary of state said Friday that there will be a recount given the tight margin.

In Arizona, former astronaut Mark Kelly, a Democrat, is projected to win the Senate seat currently held by Republican Martha McSally, who was appointed to the post after losing the 2018 election for Arizona’s other Senate seat.