Unwelcome Man Jailed, Invades Couple’s Home To Use Toilet at 3am in Ashton

Bahaa Kadum, 26, woke the terrified pair at 3am by climbing the stairs at their property in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester – before heading to the bathroom to urinate.

Man Jailed, Invades A Home To Use Couple’s Toilet at 3am in Manchester

One of the victims – a woman – had walked onto the landing to investigate the noise when she spotted the unwelcome guest.

She then dashed back to the bedroom to wake her boyfriend, before they both repeatedly asked Kadum how he had got in.

He ignored them and went downstairs to the kitchen and pulled out the largest knife in house.

Kadum then came back up the stairs and told the woman he was going to stab her partner – forcing him to flee.

The man managed to lock himself in the bedroom while the assailant repeatedly banged on the door and threatened to kill him.

He jumped out of the first floor window and ran to get help, it was said.

Kadum chased after the man but failed to catch up with him and returned to the property where he

took the woman hostage.

He made repeated threats to kill both her and himself, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The woman’s boyfriend ran half a mile down the road and managed to get help from a passer-by, who was able to call the police.

Officers then swiftly arrived at the scene in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, and Kadum was arrested.

The bizarre incident happened on October 20 last year.

Kadum, of Ashton-under-Lyne, was sentenced to five years and three months imprisonment at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court today.

He pleaded guilty to one count of false imprisonment and two counts of making threats to kill.

DC Simon Cook, of GMP, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for both victims who were left fearing for their life.

“Thankfully, neither victim sustained any serious injuries that evening but the outcome could have been completely different had the man not been able to flag down a passer-by to alert police.

“Kadum’s behaviour that evening was erratic and abhorrent and he is quite clearly a dangerous individual.

“Nobody should be made to feel unsafe in their own home so I am glad we have been able to remove this man from our streets and put him behind bars – where he’ll have plenty of time to think over his behaviour.”