This young grinning Derby drug dealer “thought he was untouchable” when he carried on selling cocaine after being let off a first time.

Untouchable Derby Cocaine Dealer Iftekhar Hussain’s Smile Wiped Off His Face

Derby Crown Court heard how Iftekhar Hussain was caught in a Honda Civic along with two other men in Normanton.

A search found between £250 and £500 of the class A drug in a yellow plastic container inside the vehicle.

A search of the 20-year-old’s Lyndhurst Street home found a further quantity in a glass jar which could have fetched as much as £1,750 if sold on the streets.

However, his sentencing hearing was told how he was told charges would be brought against him only if further matters came to light.

And around six months later that is precisely what happened when his mobile phone was seized and on it was evidence he was helping run a drugs line.

Jailing Hussain for three years, Judge Shaun Smith QC said: “You are 20 years of age and you have been in trouble before – trouble for drugs.

“This time you decided you were going to dip your toes in the pond, dealing class A drugs.

“The problem that you have got is that you thought you were untouchable because you were arrested and released and you carried on.

“And that’s s significant

aggravating feature in your case.”

Jeanette Stevenson, prosecuting, said Hussain was a passenger in the Honda when it was stopped in Lower Dale Road on September 9, last year.

She said the driver of the car was a man called Hedar Shah and a second passenger, named Bilal Mustafa, got out and tried to walk away from the car.

Miss Stevenson said the drugs were found in the search and each of the defendants’ homes were searched.

She said the cocaine was discovered at Hussain’s address and three cannabis plants were found at Shah’s home in Mimosa Crescent, Sunny Hill.

Miss Stevenson said: “The defendants were released, however (they were told), if further evidence came to light, charges would be looked at again.

“On February 8, 2021, police attended the home address of Hussain where two mobile phones were seized.

“On them was evidence he had been sending out mass marketing messages from a drugs line.”

Hussain pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis.

He has previous convictions for possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of cannabis.

James Turner, his barrister, said his client was still a young man and that he “reaped no rewards such as expensive trainers and clothing” from the enterprise.

He said: “It was foolish behaviour to continue offending after he was (first) arrested.

“That’s immaturity and in his mind that he was rather untouchable.