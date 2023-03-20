#UntieYourFears marks the next chapter to follow Vatika UK’s award-winning and BeVisible and StrongerRoots campaigns, which aimed to empower women.

UntieYourFears: New campaign sheds light on public harassment in UK

Seventy-five per cent of girls in the UK, some as young as 12, have experienced some form of public harassment in their lifetime.

Common forms of street harassment include unwanted comments; provocative gestures; staring; stalking; beeping the horn; wolf-whistling; indecent exposure; persistent advances ;and touching or grabbing by strangers.

The #UntieYourFears campaign features four videos specifically highlighting common forms of public harassment: catcalling, usually personal in tone and manner, that is a form of objectification and intimidation; unwanted touching of a person’s hair, body or clothing; intrusive staring or persistent leering that is private in nature; and unwanted pressing against another person in a personal manner and unwanted physical contact.

The videos depict four South Asian women in everyday scenarios in which they experience these forms of harassment: commuting to work; a night out socialising; going for a jog; and shopping in town.

The campaign has been conceptualised and created by award-winning, brand marketing agency, Ethnic Reach.

Speaking about the #UntieYourFears campaign, Zakir Mansoori, Business Head UK & Europe, Dabur International said, “Women empowerment and gender equality are central brand missions for us at Vatika UK. It is unacceptable that, in modern society,

public harassment targeting women or persons based on their race, religion, ability, or gender identity is as commonplace and normalised as it is.

“Our aim with the #UntieYourFears campaign is to call out public harassment that has become so casually entrenched in daily life. Its consequences can be long term and far reaching for victims, and perpetrators need to know that this is intolerable behaviour.

“As a society, we need to call out this behaviour when we see it; we need to stand in solidarity with women and recipients of public harassment; and we need to start having these conversations to bring a stop to this behaviour.”



Says Roshni Singh, Marketing Manager UK & Europe, Dabur International said, “Women and all victims of public harassment need to feel secure and empowered through societal solidarity and support. Each and every one of us has a duty to condemn this behaviour when we witness it on our streets.

“Women and any group in society should never have to adjust their public appearance or behaviour to avoid unwarranted and unsolicited attention and harassment. It is the perpetrators that need to stop this behaviour. Enough is enough.

“We hope that our #UntieYourFears campaign will help shed further light on this issue and for people to start having these conversations to ensure we work towards eradicating public harassment from our streets.”