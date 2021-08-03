Unmarried Woman Sentenced after Killing Her Newborn Baby in Aldershot

A woman has been sentenced after killing her newborn baby in Aldershot.

Babita Rai, 24, was convicted of infanticide on the 20th of May following a two-week trial at Winchester Crown Court. The jury found her not guilty of murder.

The trial heard that police officers were called to Manor Park, Aldershot, at around 1.30pm on Friday the 19th of May 2017, after the discovery of the baby girl’s body.

A post-mortem found that the cause of death was blunt force injuries to her head, inflicted shortly after birth.

Rai has already served 385 days in custody.

The court heard the child – named “Baby M” by police – had suffered skull fractures and blunt force injuries within hours of her birth on 15 May 2017.

Rai was pregnant when she came to the UK from Nepal in February 2017 to join relatives, the court was previously told.

The judge, Mr Justice Johnson, described her as a “young woman living in a patriarchal society in Nepal”.

“Acknowledging the pregnancy would have brought

great shame on you and your family in that society,” he added.

“You kept the pregnancy a secret. You yourself were in denial that you were pregnant.”

He said the “psychological trauma” Rai had been suffering was “brought to a head” when she gave birth.

Rai, or “very possibly a person you were with”, inflicted “dreadful injuries” on the baby, said Judge Johnson, adding: “This offence was committed when you were under the most intolerable pressure.”

The judge concluded: “The balance of your mind was disturbed.”

The Infanticide Act 1938 defines the offence as an alternative to murder, when a mother kills her infant while the balance of her mind is disturbed as a result of the birth.

Following Rai’s sentencing, Det Ch Insp Dave Storey said: “The circumstances surrounding the death of Baby M are truly heart-breaking, and I cannot begin to imagine what the mother was going through to drive her to such an extreme act.

“I want to assure you that if you find yourself in a similar situation, there is help available to you.”

Rai was also given a 30-day rehabilitation order.