Kainat Tariq, 23, from Azad Kashmir, Mysteriously Died in Islamabad

The 23-year-old Kainat Tariq was studying at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) by Mysteriously died at her office in Red Crescent Society Pakistan.

According to media reports, Kainat was doing her MSc Economics from NUML Islamabad. She was also working at Red Crescent Society Pakistan (RCSP) at their H-8 office where she was allegedly murdered.

Muhammad Tariq – the father of Kainat Tariq who belonged to the Rawalakot area of Azad Kashmir– had got a case registered with the police after she was poisoned to death.

Deceased father nominated Khalid bin Waleed, who is also associated with the Red Crescent and works as its general secretary.

The FIR stated that Khalid had secretly entered into nikah with the victim despite the fact that he was already married and a father of four.

The mother of deceased suspect that her daughter was also pregnant and urged her alleged husband have taken her to UK on visit.

Tariq also claimed that the alleged murderer used to take away Rs25,000 from the monthly salary of his daughter who wanted to make their wedlock public against the wishes of Khalid.

The FIR also says that quarrels were a routine matter and they had a fight on the previous day as well after which Kainat’s body was found in their H-8 office.

The incident sparked outrage on social media who demanded justice for the victim using #JusticeForKainat.

Following a deep investigation into the case, the investigators concluded, “it was a suicide case,” said a senior police

According to a post-mortem report, she died after consuming phosphorus and there were no signs of wounds on her body. Police also found tablets and a shopping slip in her office drawer.

Later, CCTV footage from outside her office showed that Kainat had bought the pills from a pharmacy. She came back to the office and then had the pills.

Kainat was then taken to Holy Family Hospital, where she died.

Police investigators have concluded that motive behind the suicide committed by Kainat Tariq, also employee of Red Crescent Society Pakistan, was separation between her parents.

Sharing further details, the senior police officer, Kainat Tariq was mentally disturbed due to clash between her father and mother, who had separated.

He added on the day of incident, Kainat Tariq bought anti-rat pills from a medical store situated at Taramari Chowk .

“The girl swallowed pills in the vehicle and her condition started deteriorating in office when she called Khalid Bin Majeed, her ultimate boss,” he said adding that Khalid immediately brought her to RCSP Hospital for medical treatment but the doctors referred her to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) due to critical condition.

“In HFH, the doctors washed her stomach but she could not survive,” the police officer said.

The police officer said Kainat was not married as police could not get any marriage certificate (Nikkah Nama), her salary was Rs35,000 and ad never applied for passport so travelling to UK without passport is out of question.

He said Khalid Bin Majeed is not a killer rather he was taking care of his employee (Kainat) and was