University Professor Arrested For Alleged Blasphemy in Pakistan

A professor of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, was arrested by the local police under blasphemy charges on Wednesday.

Prof Sajid Soomro, who is also a writer known for his books on Sindhi-Mohajir unity, was arrested from his house in Ali Murad Mohalla, Khairpur city.

Advocate Fayaz Khamisani, Soomro’s friend and Khairpur Bar Association joint secretary told the newspaper, “Dozens of police officials were present to arrest him. We were shocked to see the police rush to arrest a university professor in this way.”

Professor tried to convince the police not to arrest Soomro, but they barged into the professor’s residence forcefully and detained him.

While talking about the allegations, the professor’s friend said: “The allegations are very serious. We have to check if

the police sought permission from the home department before registering this FIR.”

Activists, writers and members of civil society have condemned the Soomro’s arrest, demanding the Sindh government to initiate an inquiry into the registration for such a case against a university teacher.

“We want the government to withdraw the blasphemy charges against Soomro. I appeal to the educated people of Sindh to raise their voices against such acts,” Sindh University professor Dr Arfana Mallah said.

It is pertinent to mention that according to the FIR, the case under the blasphemy charges was lodged by the state.