University of Lahore Couple Expelled After Hugged Each Other on Campus

The University of Lahore has expelled its two students after the proposal video at the premises of uni went viral on social media.

The video clip now doing rounds on social media showed a girl going down on her knees to propose to a boy supposedly her university fellow.

The proposal video, which has gone viral on social media, has caused an uproar in the University of Lahore.

The varsity issued a letter on Friday in which it said the disciplinary committee has decided to expel the students.

“A meeting of the Special Disciplinary Committee was held on 12-3-2021 at 10:30am in the Office of the Rector,” reads the notification.

It said that the

two students “were involved in gross misconduct and violation of University rules”, adding that they were summoned before the committee but “failed to appear”.

“The Special Disciplinary Committee in pursuance of Section 9 of General Discipline Rules and Code of Conduct on the Campus decided to expel Ms. Hadiqa Javaid and Shehryar Ahmad for violating University’s rule and regulations and serious infraction of the code of conduct.”

“Furthermore, as per Section 16 […] they are debarred from entering the premises of University of Lahore and all its sub-campuses.”