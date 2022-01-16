A couple were killed instantly when their car veered across three lanes of the M6 near Preston and crashed in to a tree.

University Lecturer Moeez His Wife Doctor Aimen Killed After Car Crashed into Tree in UK

University of Liverpool lecturer Moeez Subhani, 33, and his wife Dr Aimen Rafiq, 27, were travelling northbound on the motorway between junctions 32, for the M55, and 33, for Lancaster, when the crash happened at just after 3pm on Thursday, August 12 last year.

The couple, who were both born in Pakistan and lived in Derby, were both wearing seat belts. But the roof of their Mazda 3 was “torn off” and the pair suffered traumatic head injuries.

An inquest at Preston Coroner’s Court today (January 10) heard that the couple had been travelling north towards Scotland when the crash happened.

The weather was fine and visibility was good.

Motorist

Charles Barton was in the first lane on the M6 when he saw the couple’s Mazda pass “close to his car” just before a works exit.

“He suddenly became aware of a car passing close to the door, the vehicle began to skid in front of him, turning so the passenger door was facing him,” Area Coroner Chris Long said reading from a statement.

“The car accelerated towards the works exit and he thought it had continued down the road to the works exit.

“He continued his journey home but having been shaken up by what had happened he checked his dash cam footage and he realised the vehicle had gone into the trees.”

Concluding the couple died as a result of a road traffic collision the coroner said: “For unknown reasons the evidence supports the theory that the vehicle was either steered suddenly or harshly which then led to a loss of control of the vehicle.”