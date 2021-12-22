For all brides, having their mother by their side on their wedding day is very important. However, not all can be so lucky. To pay tribute to her late parent, a Pakistani bride walked into the wedding venue with her late mother’s portrait in hand, leaving all teary-eyed at the event and also online.

Unique Entry of Pakistani Bride, Carries Picture of Late Mum in Wedding Venue

In a video doing rounds on the internet, a woman is seen dressed as a bride — adorned with heavy jewellery and beautiful dark red lehenga — as she holds the picture frame of her mother. Holding hand

of her father, who too was visibly sentimental, the bride’s unique entry took everyone on an emotional roller-coaster.

As the popular song ‘Chunar’ is heard playing in the background, she is received by her would-be husband on the stage, who comforts her on her special day. With many family members in tears, the video pulled at many heartstrings on the internet.

“Dedicated to all the daughters who have lost their mother,” X Productions wrote online sharing the clip.

The comment section of the video quickly got flooded with heartfelt messages for the bride. Many found it heartbreaking but said it was a great way to honour the dead and that her blessing will be with her daughter always.