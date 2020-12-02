Usually Pakistani Brides conventionally move to their husband’s home – and so are thought vulnerable to mistreatment.

Unhappy Husbands of British Wives Living as “Ghar-Damad”

Little attention, however, has been paid to the experiences of the increasing number of Pakistani male marriage migrants, some of whom find adjusting to life in Britain difficult.

The challenges faced by migrant husbands (ghar damad) in the culturally unusual position of moving to join their wife have, however, received far less attention.

For many British Pakistani men there is a conceptual opposition between the archetypal British Pakistani girl who wants to go out all the time, may be loud and argumentative, ‘does fashion’ and might have indulged in immoral activities, and a quiet, co-operative, sheltered, religious Pakistani girl who will make a good mother.

It is suggested that this approach, which recognises the relational character of gender, has much to contribute to the understanding of the dynamics transnational marriages, including insights on marriages which have ended with the husband’s violence or desertion.

Whilst women are instructed from a young age on the adjustments the move to their husband’s household will entail, male migrants are often unprepared for this situation.

Frustrations experienced by such men may help to explain instances where such marriages have ended in the husband’s violence, desertion, or taking a second wife, but the model of the unhappy ghar damad is also significant in understanding the experiences of many other migrant men and their British wives.

For men on the other hand, marriage does not traditionally entail migration, as a bride normally goes to live in her husband’s household.

In marriages between Pakistan men and Britain girls, it is the husband who migrates to join the wife, an experience whose challenges are not charted by the dominant models of masculinity.

Most grooms migrating from Pakistan live for at least an initial period in their wife’s family home.

So many husband spend at least some time living with the wife’s

parents as ghar-damad.

Many grooms have instruction from parents before they left Pakistan,

to respect and obey their parents-in-law as his parents. One of the groom told, he was instructed, if his father-in-law told him that day was night: he has to believe him.

While the groom is in the abnormal position of being the lone in-comer, facing a new family’s habits and way of life, his wife starts married life with her parents and siblings close at hand.

The wife’s strong ties within the household or neighbourhood in which the husband is an outsider can disrupt

conventional power relationships, giving the woman more support in case of conflict. Equally, part of becoming a wife is being a daughter-in-law, but here this position of subordination and training is absent.

Pakistani Man Tahir’s marriage to his British born cousin Asma was arranged by his parentswhen he was twenty.

Their initial meetings dispelled his fears that a girl brought up in Britain could have had previous relationships, or be too independent.

Nevertheless, he has found adjusting to life in UK difficult. But he illustrate several of the challenges he face as a migrant husbands.

… when I came off the plane [I thought]: ‘All right. New place… All right, nice place, motorway’s nice’…

[Then after a] couple of days, a week – getting more and more annoyed. Because I’d left everything – friends, family…

A lot of different things I had to adjust on in life over here. I tried to get control, but it took some time before I could. Because I used to get those day nightmares:



‘Where am I? What? Can I go home? Let’s go!’… In the first year I [kept

thinking]…‘Isn’t there any way out? Isn’t there any way to go back?’ That’s

sort of a little more, it has cooled down a bit. I think [that’s because of] different factors like my children, my wife – we’ve grown quite close together…

So I think it’s all right – a little bit all right. But I would love to go, we’d all like to live with our parents all together. My father he said, ‘All right – I’ll grow your children up for you’.

I said, ‘That’s very nice’. Different things we cherish, we can cherish all together [with the family], we do miss over here. I would like those things to be all together, but sometimes I have sort of grown sort of immune to it now. I try to keep those a little back now and see the new world…

I would say if I’d come over for holiday over here it would have been wonderful, but coming into the circle of a new life, it’s difficult to adjust to it…



I think I’m getting used to it now, but life over here is quite stressful. Like jobs, to run about [paying] the bills – mentally you’re crowded all the time [thinking]: ‘Got to do this, that’.

Migration to the UK does offer most Pakistani men the opportunity to earn far more than they could in Pakistan, but often under conditions that come as a shock to newly-arrived husbands